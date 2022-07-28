The 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, has shared his summer playlist for 2022.

This comes as part of his annual ritual of sharing his favourite entertainment, particularly in music, which spans across multiple genres and artistes from various continents.

While Ghanaian artistes missed out this year, four Nigerians made the cut of 44 songs Mr Obama has been enjoying all summer.

Mr Obama tweeted that he is excited to share his playlist because he learns about so many new artistes from the replies, adding that it is an “example of how music really can bring us all together.”

This year, Nigerian singers Tems, Pheelz& Buju (one song) and Burna Boy’s music were featured.

Tems is on the list for her “Vibe Out” hit which recently made it to Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Pheelz and BNXN ‘Buju’ also got a spot on the list with their ‘Finesse’ hit song which led to so many social media trends, especially on TikTok.

Burna Boy’s recent song, “Last Last’ is also one of the ex-president’s favourite.

In 2020, Dancehall King Shatta Wale got a feature with his collaboration with Beyoncé, ‘Already’.