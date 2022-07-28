The Black Princesses of Ghana have arrived in Paris to continue their preparations towards the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

The team departed Accra in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, and arrived in Paris this evening with twenty-three players.

The team arrived at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to continue preparing for the 2022 U-20 World Cup.

We have arrived safely @ParisAeroport ahead of our international friendly against France 🇫🇷 . Anyone around to teach us a word in French? Merci 💯



C’mmon #BlackPrincesses, #StrongerTogether 💪🏾#ShineBlackPrincesses✨ #U20WWC#BringBackTheLove 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LkF8ga3trz — 𝗚HANA WOMEN NATIONAL TEAMS 🇬🇭 (@Team_GhanaWomen) July 27, 2022

Ghana will play France in a pre-World Cup friendly match on Friday, July 29, 2022 before the Technical team settles on the final squad for the tournament.

The Black Princesses, who are making a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance, are paired in Group D alongside the Netherlands, United States of America, and Japan.

Ghana will open its campaign against the United States of America on Thursday, August 11 before taking on Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, respectively.