Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo, has pleaded with furious Ghanaians to rally behind CK Akonnor despite the defeat on Monday in Johannesburg.

Akonnor, 46, who is the head coach of the Black Stars, has come under pressure following the 1-0 defeat against South Africa in the second Group G game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The defeat leaves the Black Stars 2nd spot with three points.

Football fans, after the game, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with majority of the fans labelling the head coach as the main problem having called for his immediate sack.

However, Polo has pleaded with Ghanaians to support CK Akonnor and this current set of players and added by saying the white coaches only come to spend money without getting the trophy Ghana has been hunting for.

“Ghanaians should support CK Akonnor because it’s never too late. The current players in the Black Stars are the best he has now,” he told Kumasi-based Otec FM.

“Let us support him and see the way forward. Let’s support our own because the foreign coaches only come and spend our money,” he added.

Ghana will play a doubleheader with Zimbabwe in the round three games next month.