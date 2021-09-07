The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to roll out a ‘Work Abroad’ initiative to tackle youth employment in Ghana.

This will give prospective job seekers the opportunity to work with multinational companies abroad.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Justin Kodua Frimpong, revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

He said some companies in Australia and the United Kingdom had requested for people to work with prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Australian company wanted 200 people but the COVID-19 disrupted our plans,” the YEA CEO bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, Mr Koduah said companies in Australia and Britain have expressed interest in recruiting Ghanaians in their companies abroad.

He underscored the need for government to look at exporting labour as a means of generating revenue and reducing the unemployment situation in the country.

“Why do we allow these illegal companies to cash-in when government can take advantage and export labour? YEA is leading the way,” he added.

