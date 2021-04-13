Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has slammed people who are criticising the Akufo-Addo-led government following the incessant power cuts in the country.

Ghana is currently experiencing intermittent power outages, with many citizens expressing concerns as they dread a return to ‘dumsor’.

The Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo), the body responsible for the distribution of power, has attributed the irregular supplies to maintenance work it is undertaking on some lines.

The Energy Minister has stated that there is no ‘dumsor’ in the country while reiterating GRIDCo’s explanation.

Their position on the matter has, however, not convinced many Ghanaians and has generated mixed feelings and rage.

But to the social commentator, Ghanaians always want to politicise the issue of power distribution in the country.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday that it is high time “we stop blaming the government for everything instead of contributing our quota to the development of the country.

“When will we stop playing politics with our energy or power generation in this country? Sometimes I think we behave like little kids in a crèche always making noise in the classroom because there is no teacher in the class.

“We will have to stop this, especially with this ‘dumsor’ issue. We are too dependent on government in everything that happens but what are our contributions in the development of this country? Why should all responsibilities lie on government? Let’s learn to be dependant and that would help greatly,” he said.

Uncle Allotey, as he affectionately called, said what the country is currently experiencing is not ‘dumsor’ but a system upgrade.