Kwabena Yeboah has expressed his frustrations with how Ghana has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to football on the African continent.

The country has struggled to make an impact on the continent and on the globe for the past decades.

The various national teams failed at the various international competitions they competed.

Speaking at the 47th SWAG Awards Night at the Accra International Conference Center, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] said, it’s been decades since he saw any club in Ghana or the national team win a major international trophy.

“It’s been 41 years since Ghana won the AFCON. It has been 40 years since Kotoko ruled Africa. It has been 23 years since the glorious Hearts of Oak dominated the continent,” he expressed.

The experienced sports journalist opined that Ghana can only catch up with the rest of the continent and hopefully overtake if the leaders in football are audacious in their attempt to revive Ghana’s lost glory.

“The rest of Africa has taken over as we now play catch-up, we need to work smart and invest meaningfully in our sport,” Kwabena Yeboah stated.

The Black Stars exited at the group phase of the 2022 World Cup while the Black Galaxies also exited at the quarterfinal after losing to Niger.