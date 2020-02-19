Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has disclosed government’s plan to allow the United States (US) military to use Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as its logistical support base.

The minister made the disclosure on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

The decision by government, he says, is pursuant to the signed Military Cooperation agreement between Ghana and the United States two years ago.

The terminal, managed by McDan Aviation, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies, according to the Aviation Minister, will help with logistics services provision for the US military in the region.

