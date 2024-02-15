Ghana has dropped six places in the latest FIFA World Rankings for February, a consequence of their disappointing performance at the just-ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team ended last year ranked 61st but now finds themselves at 67th globally, marking a notable decline compounded by their slip in the African continent rankings.

Currently, Ghana occupies the 14th spot in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rankings, with Cape Verde, South Africa, and DR Congo surpassing the four-time AFCON champions.

The aftermath of the 2023 AFCON, hosted in Cote d’Ivoire, sees shifts in the rankings.

Ghana’s early exit from the tournament, securing only two points from matches against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, has undoubtedly impacted their position.

Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire (39th, up 10) reaps the rewards of their victorious campaign on home soil, ascending in the global rankings.

Nigeria (28th, up 14), despite their runner-up status, experiences a significant rise, overshadowing Angola (93rd, up 24), their quarter-final opponents and the most improved team in the current rankings.

