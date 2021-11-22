Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has lost his father, George Offei Okraku.

Mr Offei was confirmed dead during the late hours of Sunday in Accra after battling illness for a couple of months, according to multiple reports.

He was aged 96 years.

Kurt Okraku with his late father

Mr Okraku, who was elected as the country’s football governing body in October 2019, penned an emotional message following the hearing of the demise of his father.

“DECIDE!!!. So finally you decided to answer the call to go back to your maker. Thank you for teaching us to be grateful at all times,” Mr Okraku wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Tonight, I want to tell you how grateful I am for all that you shared with us whilst on earth…Thank you, thank you AND thank you….

“Dad, Rest in Peace…

“Love you,” he added.