Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, secured his first International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) top 3 finish – and earned Ghana’s first bronze medal in an international winter sport competition.

He finished fourth a day earlier. Frimpong competed against athletes from Canada, USA,

Europe and Asia to earn his fourth straight top-six IBSF North American Cup podium finish this season.

He will now prepare for the IBSF World push Championships in Lake Placid, New York on December 9 & 10, 2022, followed by races in Asia and Europe.

Frimpong finished 9th and 12 in his IBSF races in Whistler, Canada – followed by a top 5 and 6 podium finish in Park City, Utah. Frimpong says “the best part was seeing the flag of my country Ghana being waved at a winter sport competition.”

He is grateful to his coaches and sponsors for helping him reach this milestone and is looking forward to continuing his journey of becoming a better skeleton slider, one slide at a time.