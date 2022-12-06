Police in Senegal are searching for two opposition lawmakers who attacked a female MP during a brawl in parliament last week.

Massata Samb slapped Amy Ndiaye, and Mamadou Niang kicked her in the stomach during a justice ministry budget vote on Thursday.

Ms Ndiaye then threw a chair at Mr Samb before the speaker suspended proceedings.

Prosecutors in Dakar have launched proceedings against the two male MPs.

The violence in parliament was widely condemned in Senegal and came during an annual UN-backed awareness campaign about violence against women and girls.