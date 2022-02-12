Ghana has dropped nine places to 61 in the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

This comes after Black Stars’ horrendous performance at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, where Ghana finished bottom of their group with just one point from their three games.

This is the lowest Ghana has ranked in 18 years.

The latest development also means Ghana has dropped out of the top 10 in Africa, with Cameroon and Burkina Faso overtaking the Black Stars.

Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso make up the top 10 in Africa.

Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina and England occupy the top five spots in the world.