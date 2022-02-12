France International, Kurt Zouma, is at the centre of controversy after being spotted attacking his cat but the defender has since apologised for his conduct.

The West Ham defender has been facing series of backlash as his two pet cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA and the club recently fined him £250,000.

The recent information is that Adidas has terminated its sponsorship deal with the Frenchman and the defender might face possible four years jail term in France.

Experience Kissimmee, one of the club’s sponsors, has also ended its sponsorship deal with West Ham following Zouma’s act.

Experience Kissimmee announced today that it has ended its sponsorship of West Ham United Football Club. — Experience Kissimmee (@Kissimmee) February 9, 2022

Some fans have strongly accused Adidas of being racist after confirming they are no longer associated with the defender.

West Ham attacker, Michail Antonio, made a powerful response to his colleague’s situation following the negative criticisms.

According to him, ” Do you think what he’s done is worse than racism? I’m not condoning a thing that he’s done.

“I’m asking this question to everyone, is what he has done worse done the what people have convicted for racism?” he told football daily.

Michail Antonio has given a powerful response when asked about the situation at West Ham with Kurt Zouma. pic.twitter.com/epXxAkkfLU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2022

Some tweets from fans against racism:

Eden Hazard was given a 3 game ban for kicking a ball boy.

Kurt Zouma is fined £250K and lost his Adidas sponsorship for kicking a cat.

The level of RACISM here is just Humongous!!!

Until the time we shall stop talking about #BlackLivesMatter #racist @trend_setterske pic.twitter.com/PsyiooxXUU — Ambassador Felix_Andrea (@FlexxKE) February 10, 2022

If Black people were treated like cats, racism would’ve ended years ago. #BlackLivesMatter💪🏿#KurtZouma pic.twitter.com/hbZZ15FkKg — Familola Ebenezer (@Familola03) February 10, 2022

One fan tweeted that there was no way the seven times Ballon d’OR holder’s contract with Adidas would be terminated if he was in Zouma’s position.

Terminating Kurt Zouma's contract was also about the player's stature. There's no way Adidas will terminate Messi's or Pogba's contract for kicking a cat.#BlackLivesMatter — Zunnurain🌠👑 (@Hustleuthman_) February 10, 2022

This is too much after the apologies, even God dey forgive. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/f6bVSg6EAT — Big Mike (@DBIGMIKE97) February 10, 2022

White people did this but kicking a Cat is where they draw a line. Resist racist Adidas.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yv2878KNvu — Theo (@thee_14) February 10, 2022