France International, Kurt Zouma, is at the centre of controversy after being spotted attacking his cat but the defender has since apologised for his conduct.
The West Ham defender has been facing series of backlash as his two pet cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA and the club recently fined him £250,000.
The recent information is that Adidas has terminated its sponsorship deal with the Frenchman and the defender might face possible four years jail term in France.
Experience Kissimmee, one of the club’s sponsors, has also ended its sponsorship deal with West Ham following Zouma’s act.
Some fans have strongly accused Adidas of being racist after confirming they are no longer associated with the defender.
West Ham attacker, Michail Antonio, made a powerful response to his colleague’s situation following the negative criticisms.
According to him, ” Do you think what he’s done is worse than racism? I’m not condoning a thing that he’s done.
“I’m asking this question to everyone, is what he has done worse done the what people have convicted for racism?” he told football daily.
Some tweets from fans against racism:
One fan tweeted that there was no way the seven times Ballon d’OR holder’s contract with Adidas would be terminated if he was in Zouma’s position.