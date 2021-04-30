Alhaji Karim Grusah has ruled out CK Akonnor steering the Black Stars to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon.

Akonnor, 46, has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to end the country’s 39-year Afcon trophy drought.

Ghana has come close to winning the trophy on three occasions but has failed in 1992, 2010 and 2015 having won her last trophy in 1982 in Libya.

But, according to the football administrator, with a coach like Charles Kwablah Akonnor, there’s absolutely no need to pump $25m into the Black Stars because he [Akonnor] cannot lead Ghana to lift the covetous trophy.

“I’m a Ghanaian, I can’t support Burkina Faso or any other country than Ghana but this coach has nothing better to lead our team for the trophy,” he told Kumasi FM.

Alhaji Grusah said the government may end up wasting resources on the Black Stars if it maintains CK Akonnor as Black Stars head coach.

“I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana needs a white coach because football is managed by critical thinking persons and I know you understand me well”, he concluded.