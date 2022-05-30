The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the heads of armed robbers who killed a private legal practitioner, Richard Badombia on the Bole-Bamboi Highway.

GBA announced the bounty in a statement which expressed grave concern with the upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Association implored the relevant security agencies to carry out swift and thorough investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The GBA also urges the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to enable them thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to identifying the perpetrators of the crime and making them suffer the consequences of their action,” the statement appealed.

GBA has assured its members that the Association will do everything within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this abominable crime.

The statement has, among other things, called on security services to enhance general public education on crime prevention and detection with a view to awakening the security consciousness of the citizenry.

According to the Police situational report, Mr Badomia was travelling from Accra to Jirapa with three relations in a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17 when they were attacked.

Upon reaching a section of the road between the Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities on the Bole-Bamboi highway, three armed men emerged from a nearby bush and signalled them to stop.

While slowing the vehicle down, one of the armed men immediately shot the lawyer who was driving.

The vehicle as a result veered off the main road into the offside of the bush, hit a tree and came to a halt.

Meanwhile, the police say three suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.