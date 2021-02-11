The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the opening of a book of condolence for its former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Joshua Hamidu.

The book will be opened from Thursday, February 11, 2021, to Tuesday, February 23, 2021, between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.

This will be at the OB Akwa Matambo Command Officers Mess at Burma Camp, Accra.

The book will also be opened at the family residence at Dzorwulu from Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The GAF announced the development in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie.

The deceased was a retired Lieutenant General of the Ghana Armed Forces under General Kwesi Akuffo’s regime that was overthrown in 1979.

He was a former National Security Advisor under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Aged 84, Lt General Hamidu died on February 1, 2021, at the 37 Military Hospital after a brief illness.

He became a liaison officer between that government and the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council the same year.