The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a very strong team heading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships are slated to commence on Friday, July 15, and end on Sunday, 24 July.

Check Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States below:

Women

Long Jump

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)

Men – 100m

Benjamin Azamati

100m and 200m

Joseph Paul Amoah

800m

Alex Amankwa

Men 4x100m

Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record-holder)

Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record-holder)

Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)

Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record-holder)

Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record-holder)

Coaches

Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University

Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University

Officials