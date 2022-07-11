The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a very strong team heading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.
The 2022 World Athletics Championships are slated to commence on Friday, July 15, and end on Sunday, 24 July.
Check Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States below:
Women
Long Jump
- Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)
Men – 100m
- Benjamin Azamati
100m and 200m
- Joseph Paul Amoah
800m
- Alex Amankwa
Men 4x100m
- Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record-holder)
- Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record-holder)
- Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)
- Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record-holder)
- Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record-holder)
Coaches
- Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University
- Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University
Officials
- Alhaji Hafiz Adam (Leader of the delegation)
- Ababu Afelibiek (President of the Ghana Athletics Association)
- Bawah Fuseini (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association