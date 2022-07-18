World Athletics Championships Increase Prize Money – Aside from the world record program, a total of US$8,498,000 in prize money will be on offer in Oregon.

As announced in June 2021, World Athletics has substantially increased the prize money for athletes at its flagship world championships, starting with the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22.

US$2 million has been retiring-fenced from the fines paid by the Russian Athletics Federation for breaching the sport’s anti-doping rules, to go directly to athletes in the form of prize money at the WCH Oregon22 and the WCH Budapest 23.

The prize money in Oregon is as follows:

Individual events

Gold: US$70,000

Silver: US$35,000

Bronze: US$22,000

Fourth place: US$16,000

Fifth place: US$11,000

Sixth place: US$7000

Seventh place: US$6000

Eighth place: US$5000

Relays (per team)