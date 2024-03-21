Ghana and Malawi have entered into an agreement for a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports, diplomatic and service passports.

The agreement takes effect from February 7, 2024.

This was announced in a press statement issued today Thursday March21 by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work” the statement said.

The statement concluded that “the travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this development.”

Below is the statement