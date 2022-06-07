Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kurt Okraku, has hinted that Mohammed Salisu is close to honoring a call-up to the Black Stars.

The Southampton centre back, who has been impressive for the Premier League side, is yet to honour a call up to the senior national team.

Salisu has turned down a call-up during the reign of CK Akonnor and Milovan Rajevac.

He was handed a call-up by Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria but again turned down the call-up, citing personal reasons.

However, after visiting the promising defender, Kurt Okraku posted on his official Facebook page, that suggests the defender may finally be ready to accept the Black Stars call up.

READ ALSO

“Great seeing you with that big smile… Proud son of the land who is proud to give back what football has given him,” he wrote.

“Ready to serve and looking forward to our common future with all the positive energy in you.

“God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.”

He is likely to be in Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] next round of qualifiers against Angola in September.

Mohammed Salisu has a remarkable 2021/2022 season for Southampton in the Premier League, making 34 appearances for the Saints.

He also topped the league in interceptions with a whopping 78 all season.