The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that its National Annual Delegates’ Conference will be held on Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The event which is being organized to elect national officers for the Party will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Pursuant to Section I 7(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provides that the election of National, Regional and Constituency Officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, the National Elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” the National Council stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, a 9-member National Elections Committee has been constituted to superintend over all election-related processes.

Members are Peter Manu (Chairman), Evans Nimako (Secretary), Ambassador Edward Boateng, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Amin Anta, Alhaji Bismi Hussain, Ing. Kwesi Abease, Oboshie Sai Coffie, Lawyer Gary Nimako, Eric Ntori, and Lawyer Emmanuel Darkwa.

Nominations will be opened on Wednesday, June 8, and will be closed on June 12.

Filing of nominations will also commence on June 13 and end on June 15.

