The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, has said GETFund’s reputation extends beyond its dedication to education.

He highlighted the organization’s diverse scholarship programmess, designed to meet a broad spectrum of needs and aspirations.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Dr. Ampofo Boadu explained that, the first scholarship scheme offered by Getfund was the General Scholarship.

This programme, he clarified, welcomed students from all backgrounds, regardless of their chosen field of study.

“Its primary goal was to ensure that higher education was within reach for anyone with the desire to learn and grow” he said.

Dr. Ampofo Boadu also pointed out that ,Getfund acknowledged the importance of supporting professionals in specialized fields.

Based on this, he said they introduced a unique scholarship programme for to individuals in professions like the Fire Service, Judiciary, and the Police. This initiative allowed these professionals to pursue further education abroad, thereby enhancing their skills and knowledge within their respective careers.

In innovation and technology, the Administrator highlighted that Getfund had gone the extra mile by offering sponsorship for World Robotics programs.

This initiative aimed to encourage aspiring roboticists and innovators to explore the dynamic world of robotics and contribute to its ongoing advancements.

Dr. Ampofo Boadu noted that, despite the extensive array of scholarship opportunities, a common misconception persisted that Getfund only supports brilliant but needy students.