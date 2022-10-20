Renowned gender advocate, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign, if he cannot resolve the prevailing economic crisis.

According to the former Gender Minister, there is no need for the President to stay at post, if he lacks the ability to lessen the prevailing hardship.

Speaking in an interview on the AM Show on Thursday, she bemoaned the present state of the economy and lamented government’s inability to meaningfully address the challenges.

The former government appointee said the increasing cost of living has become a headache for many citizens, hence the need for government to fast track efforts to make the situation better.

“The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo get serious. This is leadership. You undertook to lead Ghana and lead our government. We have a problem. Solve that problem or resign. People are dying. People are stressed out. People are hungry. The economy of Ghana has collapsed. We’re in a dire situation”, she told host, Benjamin Akakpo.

In her submissions, the former Gender Minister added that the widespread public anger needs to be addressed by government.

According to her, the angst amongst the masses is similar to what fueled the 1948 riots, hence government must take a serious view of the President’s recent booing.

Madam Oye Bampoe Addo’s comment adds to the series of lamentations about government’s failure to better the situation.

Currently, Ghana is in a dire economic situation with citizens feeling the brunt of the hardship.

The economic crisis is evident in the constant depreciation of the local currency, in addition to the rising rate of inflation.

These developments have become very topical, with stakeholders constantly bemoaning the situation.