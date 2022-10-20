AfriMass, a thought leadership and knowledge sharing platform, will host the 4th edition of its annual ideas trade summit on October, 28, 2022 at the Multi choice-DSTV lounge, Abelenkpe.

This years theme: SHIFT IN MEDIA CONSUMPTION A MARKETING RETHINK spotlights the challenges and opportunities in the continuous existence of the media advertising business.

Media and entertainment companies are finding content creation, aggregation, and distributiontheir fundamental ecosystemever-evolving and morphing as new technologies come into play that disrupt traditional business models.

Media consumption across the globe is increasingly happening in digital formats, the increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media along with increasing internet access speed, has provided consumers with an option to access the media content of their choice be it information, entertainment, or social activity anytime, anywhere.

Upon this premise, AfriMass Network through this years summit is making a clarion call for a rethink of strategies, to foster a common industry thinking and interest towards a sustainable media advertising business via their networking platform. As the coming years continue to present challenges for the media businesses across board, we at AfriMass are calling on Advertisers (Brands), Media Enterprise Owners, Content Creators, Digital Media professionals, Event originators, Media Business Executives, Ad Agencies, Media Sales Practitioners, Journalists and seasoned industry professionals to join hands with partners, players along the value chain to discuss revenue generating opportunities as practical solution in this challenging times. Raymond Smith CEO of AfriMass Network added.

This years event is in partnership with Survey54 Africa, Luxlife Experience, PHD Media Ghana, DSTV Business, Genet Service, TV3, MX24TV, Ghanaweb, TxtGhana ,Clay Group, Customer service Africa with support from EazyTagg Technologies, JoyBusiness, JoyFM, Equity Health insurance, Cake Element Oneplay Africa, Hyperlink media Africa ,Empowerment Worship Center, Think Media Expert, Reach marketing, BTL Africa, Vipsocio.com, InfocusBCW, ON Media Africa, S2A Consult, Abiforum network, Beautiful beneath, Niche Cocoa, Perroni, Aegis Health care, Suniqspro, UltiFace Communications, GH media School, Shelter Mart Properties, Food One & BrandTrendz, GH media School, TBN Africa.

ABOUT AFRIMASS

AfriMass is a knowledge sharing platform for Advertisers (Brands), Media Enterprise Owners, Content Creators, Digital Media professionals, Event originators, Media Business Executives, Ad Agencies, Media Sales Practitioners, Journalists and seasoned industry professionals to develop and help empower practitioners on Media Revenue generation geared towards a win-win in the Media Marketplace.