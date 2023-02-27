The Ghana Education Service (GES) has warned heads of Senior High Schools (SHSs) to desist from selling items on the prospectus to first year students who report for admission.

In a statement, GES said its attention had been drawn to the issuance of unapproved prospectuses and the alleged sale of items supplied by the government for the students by school heads.

The Service has cautioned the practice is prohibited and it takes exception to that and has therefore directed all school heads to immediately halt the practice.

The statement has indicated investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in the schools.

“Heads of Second Cycle Schools are, therefore, cautioned to stick to the approved harmonized prospectus for students.

“Any Head of School caught demanding any items(s) aside from the approved ones will be severely sanctioned,” the statement signed by the Acting Director for Schools and Instructions Division, Prince Charles Agyemang-Duah warned.

ALSO READ:

GES sends important message to schools over outrageous prospectus

No school should issue prospectus to parents – GES warns

Parents and guardians have also been advised to buy the items from the open market to avoid any conflict of interest on the part of the school authorities.