Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has warned schools not to issue prospectus to parents and guardians.

There are reports that some schools after reopening, have issued prospectus to parents of some wards.

According to Professor Opoku-Amankwa, the Education Service has not authorized any school, particularly public schools, to give prospectus to parents.

He has, therefore cautioned heads of schools involved in the practice to quickly desist from such acts.

Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo”, the GES Director-General said those schools and heads dared not.

“Nobody has authorized them to do that. You’ll be in trouble should you do such a thing. Nobody has directed any person to issue prospectus”.