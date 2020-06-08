Some of the New Patriotic Party’s most revered elders in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency of the North East Region are angry over the disqualification of a former District Chief Executive, Peter Wuni Baaga, from the upcoming party parliamentary primaries.

The party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, at a press briefing, Monday, while giving details of the upcoming primaries, excluded the name of Mr Baaga from the list of candidates for the elections in the constituency. No reason was provided by Mr Boadu.

The aspirant was under an indefinite suspension sanctioned by the party’s regional executives following a radio interview he granted in May in which some of his utterances were found to have breached article 4(7) of the party’s constituency.

Mr Baaga in the said interview, allegedly accused Hajia Alima Mahama of rigging elections and being incompetent.

While under suspension, he was fired from his job as a Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation by the presidency, and has now been subsequently disqualified from contesting the primaries.

The disqualification has drawn the fury of senior members and elders of the ruling party in the constituency who are speaking out publicly for the first time since the controversy escalated since March.

The elders have condemned the treatment meted out to the aspirant and said the disqualification spells doom for the fortunes of the party in the general election.

A 70-year-old Alhaji Dibo, speaking to Joy News, said they were disappointed in the national leadership of the party for failing to heed their plea not to disqualify Mr Baaga.

He said Minister Mahama would lose the general election.