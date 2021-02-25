Persons without index numbers seeking to sit for the Ghana Education Service (GES) Promotion test 2021 will not be allowed to take the test, the GES has announced.

However, such persons will be expected “to provide their details for verification and a supplementary test organised for them at a later date.”

A statement, issued by the GES on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, reminded persons taking part in the exam on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 February, that: “Candidates are to report to their centres at 7:am to be processed for the test.”

It continued that: “Assistant Director II candidates will write their tests on 25 of February 2021 at 9:am-11:am at their various centres.”

Also, “all candidates who applied with Masters and PHD should have obtained the certificate on or before 2017 but not before the last promotion.”

Read full statement below: