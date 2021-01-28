The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disclosed that over 20 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been distributed to schools.

Out of that number, the Director-General of the GES has indicated that 10 million face masks have been supplied to various schools across the country.

Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa added that each student will be provided with two washable and reusable face masks per term.

Giving the breakdown of the number of PPEs distributed to schools, Prof Opoku-Amankwa said 9.9 million hand sanitisers, 38,000 thermometer guns and 53,000 veronica buckets among others have been disseminated to schools.

He further stated that “in our special schools we have also provided electronic dispensers, face shields for the special schools, KG, teachers and their staff.”

Speaking at a press conference, Thursday, Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the provision of PPEs is to ensure the safety of children from coronavirus while in school.

In spite of the critique the government and the GES had come under over the delay in the supply of the protective equipment to the various schools, the Director-General indicated that the organisation was spurred on by these criticisms and comments to deliver as promised.

He further lauded parents and other stakeholders for their patience and for providing PPEs to their wards after schools reopened.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank parents, the distribution took a while and while we were doing that we were encouraged by the response that parents and old students of the various schools and other people in our communities contributed in providing some of these PPEs to the schools,” he added.