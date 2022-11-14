The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned a viral video of some Senior High School (SHS) students insulting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The students in the video were reportedly using vulgar and unprintable words on the President in reaction to his recent national address on the current economic hardship in the country.

In a statement, GES indicated the culprits have been identified as second year students of Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District.

The statement added school management has begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding such unfortunate utterances and gestures.

“Parents of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations,” the statement signed by Head of Public Relations Unit of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said.

GES has also apologised to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school.

ALSO READ:

New GES boss is a pupil teacher, he can’t lead us – Teacher Unions

The Service has further assured that the outcome of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded.