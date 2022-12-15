The Ghana Education Service (GES) has postponed the third term vacation of basic schools which was scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022.

On the back of this, the schools will now vacate on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The development, according to GES, is to enable Primary Four pupils to write the National Standardised Test.

In a Facebook post, GES announced the re-opening date for the first term of the next academic year has also been scheduled for January 10, 2023.

