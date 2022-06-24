The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project has presented books to basic schools at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

The beneficiary schools are St Peter’s Anglican A, B Basic School at Kasoa Opeikuma, St Francis Basic School and Icodec Basic School among others.

The donation forms part of an initiative to supply over 200,000 books to 68 basic schools nationwide to improve the literary skills of basic school pupils.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the books on Thursday, the Second Lady charged the pupils to study hard to be able to achieve their dreams in the future.

Dubbed library in a box the Second Lady explained it will also enlighten students about global events.

She also entreated the teachers to make good use of the books and create library time for the children to improve their reading skills.

The Regional Minister, Marigold Assan, who was present, also appealed to the pupils to desist from spending all their time watching TV and other gadgets and instead concentrate on their studies.

Furthermore, Minister for Fisheries who doubles as the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, also commended Mrs Bawumia for coming to the aid of Kasoa Opeikuma schools.