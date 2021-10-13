The Ghana Education Service (GES) has asked students, staff, and parents of the various Senior High Schools in the country to stick to the June 30, 2021 calendar agreed upon.



Per the calendar, students in the Gold track for SHS One are to resume school on Monday, October 11, 2021, while their Form Two Gold counterparts are expected to resume on October 30, 2021.



A signed release from the service said “the management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform students, staff, parents and the general public that the Senior High School calendar has not been changed as being speculated on social media”.



The GES statement follows some misleading information circulating in the public domain that the date for the reopening of Senior High Schools has changed.

However, the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, who signed the release said the calendar has not changed.



“Heads of Second Cycle institutions are to stick to the calendar circulated on June 30, 2021, and circulate same to the students, staff, and the general public”, Mrs Twum Ampofo stated.

Read full statement below:

