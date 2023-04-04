Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of all Senior High Schools/Senior High Technical Schools (SHS) to break students on Thursday, April 6, 2023, for the Easter holidays.

Also, SHS one students are to continue with their vacation until their scheduled re-opening in June 2023.

This was in a statement signed by the Deputy Director-General Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh.

All Regional Directors have been therefore directed to ensure that the school heads take note and comply accordingly to facilitate a smooth running of the academic year.

Below is the statement: