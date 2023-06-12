President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Monday, June 12, swear in the new Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will take over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who retired in May.

She was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, June 7.

Justice Torkornoo is President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the Office of Chief Justice since he assumed Office in January 2017.

Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo is married to Francis Torkornoo, a Pharmacist, and has four daughters and three grandchildren.