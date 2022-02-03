The co-author of a biography of Liberian President George Weah has been stopped from leaving the country amid controversy over sections of the book.

Women’s groups are angry over a chapter where the president is quoted as having made some indecent and denigrating revelations about the sexual habits of his wife.

The president is said to detail in the book various reasons why he chose his wife over other women for marriage, including her performance in bed.

The first lady, Clar Marie Weah, has not commented about the controversy.

The latest incident comes after excerpts of the book were shared online by US-based Liberian talk show host Henry Costa.

Isaac Vah Tukpah was forced to quit his job – as an opposition figure’s aide – and apologized for including the interview about the first lady.

The government has denied claims by the opposition that the author was arrested over the publication.

In a statement, the information ministry said he was stopped from leaving the country on Tuesday night for his safety and because the border was already closed.

President Weah in the statement said Mr Tukpah was “not being sought after” and that he was “free to live in or travel out of Liberia”.

Women’s groups angry about the publication are said to be planning demonstrations to condemn the book.

But many people want the Liberian president to be clear and admit whether or not the authors lied about what he told them in the biography.