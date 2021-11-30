The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has failed to lead his members accordingly in Parliament.

He told Adom TV’s Badwam show that the leader in his tenure has failed to elect the Speaker of Parliament and for the first time the Majority group walked out of its own budget they presented to Parliament.

According to him, the actions by the Majority group on Friday have dire consequences on the country as a whole.

“The Majority Leader has failed the group. The reason is that there are dire consequences when happenings in Parliament delay the passing of the budget,” he said.

“These are issues which can bother national security and the country as a whole. As a Majority Leader, you failed to elect a Speaker of Parliament and for the first time in the history of our country, the Majority group has walked out of their own budget they presented for obvious reasons,” he added.

To him, the current Parliament functions on even representation and what the Parliament needs is dialogue.

READ ALSO: