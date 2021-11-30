National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, is claiming some New Patriotic Party MPs voted against their own government’s budget.

According to her, some Majority MPs, who were still in the Chamber during voting to reject the budget after their leadership, had staged a walkout were counted.

“Those Majority MPs in the Chamber and others were also peeping to see what was going on were all counted,” madam Cudjoe-Ghansah said.

Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, voted to reject the 2022 budget.

All 137 members from the Minority side rejected the motion to approve the budget after the Majority refused to come back to the Chamber after staging a walkout.

The Majority had argued that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, engaged in illegality when he put the question to vote in their absence.

But the Ada MP, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, vehemently disagreed.

Though she did not mention names, she claimed the conduct of the MPs on the Majority side proved that they support the rejection of the budget.

She has vowed to release a video footage of what transpired in Parliament on Friday to prove her case.

