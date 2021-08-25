Ghanaian celebrity-turned-pastor, Geeman, has descended heavily on Ghanaian celebrities who flaunt their wealth on social media.

According to him, celebrities who boast about and flaunt their wealth on social media do so out of ignorance.

Speaking in an interview on Tête-à-Tête show on Asempa FM, Geeman, who repented in 1995 after he was given a death sentenced by hanging for shooting and killing a taxi driver, described such people as unwise.

He argued that people have acquired more wealth than what those celebrities have, yet they do not show them off.

Some celebrities have over the years flaunted and boasted about material possessions on social media, ranging from luxurious houses, flashy vehicles, designer clothing lines and expensive jewelries among others.

But commenting on the issue, the ‘Hi-Life in G Major’ hitmaker said that those celebrities do that because they do not know Jesus Christ.

“I don’t mean to insult anybody, but I am stating facts. The Bible says the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, so if God is not in your life you are stupid. There are people who have more than your G-Wagon, but they are always on the low,” he said.

Nana Kwasi Agyemang, as he is originally called, questioned if these celebrities who engage in such acts leave the world with their possessions when they die.

The man of God said he would have died a long time ago if not for the sentence he had.

“I had a fast sports cars at that time, and when you overtake me on the road, I will chase you and make sure I speed past you to prove that my car is faster than yours. I wouldn’t have been alive had it not been the situation I went through,” Geeman revealed.