One week after the unfortunate incident that occurred between some police personnel and residents of the Gbi Traditional Area, particularly Gbi Godenu and Wegbe, affected residents are still counting their losses.

The traumatic experience which claimed the lives of two residents, also led to the destruction of property.

The Divisional Chief of Gbi Godenu, Torgbe Osei III who has been recounting his own harrowing experience with the police said the armed officers smashed the windscreen of his car and that of his wife before stealing an amount of ₵20,000 belonging to her.

“The police smashed my car and that of my wife packed in front of my house and even took an amount of ₵20,000 from her bag as well as the many other things they took away, to the extent of even taking goods in the shops of residents in the area after destroying their property,” Torgbe Osei III lamented.

Torgbe Osei III noted that the police acted irresponsibly without showing sympathy when they raided and vandalized the communities.

The Gbi Traditional Authorities have called for the immediate setting up of a committee to investigate and address the issue as well as previous acts of police violence in the area as a way towards justice and retribution.

Torgbi Osei said the issue of police brutalities in the Gbi Traditional Area needs to be well investigated and the perpetrators punished to serve as a deterrence to others while also instilling some discipline in the police force stationed in the Hohoe Municipality.

A witness, Philip Yao Apawu, noted that a week after the ugly incident, the event still haunts them.

Mr. Apawu urged the government to swiftly respond to the call of the Paramount Chief to investigate the incident and submit the report to the Gbi Traditional Council so that justice can be served to the people especially those who lost their lives.

Noble Daniel Awume who is the MCE for the Hohoe Municipality also recounted how he was nearly shot by the police on that particular day, adding that the actions of the police personnel were unfortunate.

He has called for calm to be restored as he works with stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

