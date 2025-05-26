GBfoods Ghana crowned overall Manufacturing Company of the Year at the 9th Ghana Manufacturing Awards

GBfoods Ghana has emerged as the standout performer at the 2025 Ghana Manufacturing Awards, clinching three top honours including the coveted Overall Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Held on May 23 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the awards ceremony brought together leaders from across the manufacturing industry to celebrate excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices.

The three awards won by GBfoods Ghana are:

Overall Manufacturing Company of the Year

Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Award

Manufacturing Innovations Award

These accolades mark a major milestone for the company and underscore its growing leadership in Ghana’s manufacturing sector.

“We are incredibly proud for this recognition and to win the most coveted award of the night is an honour,” said Mrs. Ewuraba Adusei, Marketing Director of GBfoods Ghana. “This is more than a celebration of our achievements—it is a call to continue raising the bar. At GBfoods, we are driven by our purpose of celebrating local flavours, while ensuring that sustainable practices are at the heart of our executions.”

Mrs. Adusei highlighted key sustainability efforts including the installation of solar panels at GBfoods’ factories and the use of electronic forklifts—initiatives that are helping reduce the company’s carbon footprint by up to 600 metric tonnes (mT).

During an earlier visit by the Ghana Manufacturing Team, Mr. Philip Wellington, GBfoods’ Factory Director, reinforced the company’s commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ). “From farm to table, the Ghanaian consumer needs food ingredients that promote good nutrition and are produced under the highest standards of quality and safety,” he noted.

GBfoods Ghana, known for trusted brands such as Gino, Pomo, Briskfarm, and Jago, continues to set new benchmarks in food manufacturing, quality assurance, and environmental responsibility. The company says it dedicates the awards to its cherished consumers across Ghana.

