

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has passed a resolution to impress upon the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, not to issue visas to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) who are set to host a conference in Ghana.

The coalition is also urging the government to declare a permanent comprehensive policy backed by an act to discourage the movement.

The South African-registered group, Pan Africa, ILGA has a number of activities lined up for its 5th Regional Conference set to be organised in the capital from July 27 to 31, 2020 under the theme ‘Sankofa: Looking Back to our Roots – Reclaiming our Right,’ the group’s website indicated.

But, Executive Director of the coalition, Moses Foh-Amoaning will have none of that.

He said “he will also issue a statement to the South African government – because we hear they are based in South Africa – that they cannot misuse our national motives. You are even insulting us, by using ‘Sankofa’.”

The resolution assented to by traditional authorities, members of the clergy, the media, civil and public servants among other stakeholders, elicited a comprehensive national and Pan-Africanist response to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association phenomena.

The resolution was passed at National Dialogue Series in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

Mr Foh-Amoaning told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem that they will do everything to resist the scheduled five-day event.

“It is illegal in Ghana. How can you have such a conference here in Ghana? It will not happen, trust me. In 2001 they said it will happen but did it happen? Even in those days, we were not organised. What makes you think now that we are organised, they can have it done when you know that the law prohibits it? You cannot promote it,” he disclosed.

He also said the coalition is tracking the activities of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association community to help clamp down on their activities.

“We want to know their collaborators here in Ghana. There are some in the media involved in it and have been paid to talk. There are some politicians who are also backing them, some close to power and others in opposition… But to say that they are going to hold a conference, it will not happen,” he said.

Late 2019, individuals, groups and religions bodies, political parties and some Civil Society Organisations were up in arms over an attempt by the government to introduce Comprehensive Sexuality Education policy as part of basic school curriculum reforms.