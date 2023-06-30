There may be light in the tunnel for Theophilus Morgan, the young man who emerged victorious in a high-stakes bet, only to find himself embroiled in a grueling battle to collect his winnings from booking company SafariBet Sports Betting.

This is because the regulatory body for betting in Ghana, the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Gary Nimako Marfo, has admitted to his organisation’s inaction in the fate that befell him.

Mr. Morgan’s extraordinary win, totaling an impressive Ghȼ57 million, was the culmination of an extensive betting endeavor spanning from November 7 to November 11, 2018.

His strategy involved replicating 24 games a remarkable 220 times, featuring prominent football leagues such as the English Premier League, Champions League, Italian Serie A, and Europa League.

Unfortunately, SafariBet Sports Betting declined to honor the substantial payout, leaving Mr. Morgan with no choice but to seek recourse through legal channels.

He promptly complained to the Gaming Commission, followed by a legal petition that ultimately resulted in a favorable default judgment in his favor.

Regrettably, by the time the judgment was obtained, SafariBet had already ceased operations in the country, leaving Mr. Morgan in a state of uncertainty and limbo.

In a delayed response to the company’s actions, the Gaming Commission later suspended African Gaming and Entertainment, trading as SafariBet Sports Betting, in April 2019.

This suspension was intended as a precautionary measure to safeguard future customers from encountering similar hardships.

Recently, during a Regulatory Compliance Workshop held in Accra and sponsored by Betway, the Board Chairman of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Gary Nimako Marfo, shed light on the situation.

Despite the incident occurring before his tenure, Chairman Marfo affirmed that measures have been implemented to prevent the recurrence of such events.

Notably, the commission has raised the bankroll requirement and minimum capital requirement for betting companies, aiming to deter any possibility of companies absconding with customers’ rightful winnings.

Chairman Marfo stressed the significance of bettors utilizing the commission’s complaints unit to report any betting companies that fail to pay out winnings.

He assured the public that the reporting lines and complaints unit are now operating at their highest efficiency, offering a robust system to address grievances.

Instances of non-payment of winnings are treated with utmost seriousness, and the commission is fully committed to resolving such matters promptly and equitably. “I don’t think the SafariBet issue will happen again because our reporting lines and the complaints unit at the Commission are now at their best,” Chairman Marfo confidently stated. “If you win your bet, you will be paid. If there are any delays or issues in receiving your winnings, we encourage you to proactively report it to the commission. We will handle it expeditiously.”

This renewed dedication from the Gaming Commission of Ghana, coupled with the regulatory reforms in place, aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and customer protection within the sports betting industry.

Looking ahead, the Gaming Commission acknowledges its previous inaction in addressing the injustice experienced by Theophilus Morgan.

As a result, they are currently exploring appropriate remedies and actions to rectify the situation and provide restitution for Mr. Morgan’s withheld winnings.

The commission is committed to learning from this incident and ensuring that similar occurrences are prevented in the future, safeguarding the rights and interests of all bettors in Ghana.

Click link below to listen to Mr Marfo:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1711399502655255