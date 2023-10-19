The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, is not reneging on his quest to ensure all persons behind galamsey activities in the country are punished.

He has thus submitted a Right to Information (RTI) request to four government agencies requesting information on the activities of Heritage Imperial Company Limited in the Apamprama forest reserve.

The agencies petitioned include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forestry Commission, the Attorney-General’s Department and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

An excerpt of Mr Gyamfi’s petition said, ”I believe that the requested information will enable me to assist the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General to conduct thorough investigations into this matter to punish anyone found culpable.”

Meanwhile, the NDC has warned that it will not spare appointees of the Akufo-Addo government allegedly involved in illegal mining should power change hands at the polls in 2024.

The party, which has expressed grave concern about the destruction being caused by the illegal mining menace to the current and future generations, is demanding an immediate end to it.

Speaking to the press on Monday, October 16, at its ‘Moment of Truth Series, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi asked appointees involved in the menace to prepare for their day of accountability.

“We hereby serve notice, that even if they are let off the hook today, they will not escape the long arms of the law tomorrow, because crime has no expiry date. Until this is done, we shall make no headway in our fight against illegal mining and our beloved country, will have no sustainable future,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi, however, blamed President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the wanton destruction ‘galamsey’ has caused the nation.

Despite this threat, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice have touted the government’s achievements in the galamsey fight.

