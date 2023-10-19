The matchday six fixtures of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games kick off this weekend at the various stadia.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday, October 20 to Monday, October 23.

On Friday, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Real Tamale United (RTU) with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, struggling Hearts of Oak will welcome FC Samartex 1996 to the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host Premier League champions, Medeama SC.

Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will tackle Bofoakwa Tano

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will host Berekum Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will welcome Legon Cities.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese, debutants Nations FC will host Asante Kotoko.

Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host Premier League leaders, Great Olympics.

Kick-off for the Sunday games are all scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game on Monday, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host Heart of Lions.

