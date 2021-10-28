The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Supom Chairman in the Atewa Constituency, Yaw Sam Nyamade, is serving a 12-month jail term over attempt to bribe the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Paul Asamoah.

The bribe, according to Mr Nyamade, was to influence the DCE to allow some galamseyers to operate freely in the area.

Despite claims that he was also against illegal mining, Mr Nyamade said his action was borne out of fear that the DCE’s action was making the party unpopular.

The amount, he said, was given to him by some galamseyers who the DCE had on several occasions interrupted their operations and confiscated their mining equipment.

“I applauded the DCE when I heard he had seized some equipment of the illegal miners. I even thought of contacting him to see how I can also support him but one of the galamseyers met me and complained to me about the DCE’s actions.

“He had burnt their equipment so they were no longer working. He told me they thought of contributing some amount of money for the DCE to allow them to retrieve their equipment and later gave me GHS 2,500 to be given to the DCE,” he confessed amid tears to Crime Check foundation.

The convict narrated he went to Mr Asamoah’s house and was welcomed with open hands.

However, his nightmare as a widower who now has nobody to cater for his children began when the DCE called the police to arrest him after declaring the purpose of his visit.

Heartbroken Nyamade narrated he was arraigned before court the next day and was handed a 12-month jail term out of which has he served three.

“My greatest regret now is that I have seven children including a two-year-old twin and I don’t know how they are surviving with my only source of income which was a cocoa farm destroyed,” he sobbed.

Watch the video attached for more: