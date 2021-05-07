The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has deployed 400 soldiers to remove all persons engaged in mining in water bodies in Ghana in the second phase of Operation Halt II.

The new phase of the operation is focusing on the tributaries of the Pra river which have also been significantly affected by the activities of illegal miners.

This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Some 200 soldiers were deployed in the first phase of the operation on April 28, 2021 and two Chinese nationals were arrested. Their equipment being used by the illegal mining were destroyed.

“The public is advised to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the forces,” the Minister of Information advised.

Below is the full statement: