The Ghana Armed Forces is holding a pulling-out ceremony for Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the outgoing Chief of Defense Staff, who served for three years in the high position and 42 years in the Armed Forces.

Vice Admiral Amoama, in his speech, thanked God thus far and congratulated the incoming CDS, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, on his appointment.

He seized the opportunity to speak on his enlistment, which took place in the year 1981.

He added that, there is still a lot to be done in the Ghana Armed Forces.

As he passes on the baton to Major General Oppong Peprah, he believes he will hit the ground running.

Vice Admiral Amoama thanked the media for their collaboration during his tenure for working closely with his office.

