New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has described as refreshing, the Sekondi High Court’s dismissal of a case against Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

According to him, the ruling is a reminder that Ghana’s legal system works.

He added that lady justice remains blind, implying justice is unbiased and should not be based on a person’s appearance or other outside influences.

The Danquah Institute founder made the comments after aide of former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogatri, took to Twitter to commend the lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe and a former Attorney General, Marrietta Brew on their victory.

Congrats! It is refreshing to be amply reminded that the legal system works! That, Lady Justice remains blind. https://t.co/xmsC29EbfY — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 22, 2022

This was after a Sekondi High Court on Monday dismissed a suit challenging Madam Affo-Toffey’s eligibility as MP over alleged dual citizenship.

After a year of legal tussle, the court presided over by Justice Dr Richmond Osei Hwere, dismissed the suit filed by one Joshua Emuah Kofie.

The judge declared Madam Affo-Toffey eligible on grounds that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian Citizenship.

Scores of National Democratic Congress MPs and bigwigs were present in court to support Madam Affo-Toffey.