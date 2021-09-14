New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed reservations about the dismissal of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor and his assistants.

It is the wish of the Danquah Institute founder that the next coach of the national team enjoys the respect of players and management.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday took a decision to terminate the appointment of the coach and his two Assistants with immediate effect.

This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Executive Council, after considering the two reports, has decided to terminate its relationship with the trio.

But, Mr Otchere Darko has expressed hope that Mr Akonnor’s successor works with confidence, authority and most importantly makes the Black Stars shine to the Qatar World Cup and beyond.

He made the remarks in a post on his official Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council has since formed a three Member Committee, made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.

Read the post below:

GFA parts ways with Charles Akonnor and Assistants – May the next coach enjoy the respect of players and management, work with confidence and authority and make the Black Stars shine to Qatar and beyond. https://t.co/BI7n3ISiPl — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) September 13, 2021

